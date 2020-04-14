The new star of the Godzilla-vs-Kong-could be a reference to such a monster of a design from the 70’s

In last week’s “leaked” a few images of the toy based on the movie Godzilla vs. Kong it will arrive in theaters in November of this year. However, what has attracted most attention among the toys was a new star, called Nozuki. The monster, with the wings orange and the body of the snake did not appear in the previous films, and have not been referenced in the archives of the Monarchy, that is, a star never been seen before.

With the revelation of a new monster, several theories began to emerge about him, and one of them is that it is a reference to the other kaijū, which first appeared in an animated series from Hanna-Barbera in the 1970’s, as suggested on the website, the Comic Book. In the late 70’s, the animation studio has decided to bring Godzilla into the world of the children, that we have turned into the monster, the destroyer of the buildings of the animal, the more docile and, in addition to introducing us to Godzooky. Well-known in Japan, and Gozuki, the animal was much smaller than Godzilla, as well as having a breath of fire and wings.

Due to its small size and the way of getting in the way, Godzooky was a sort of a “nephew” to Godzilla, as well as providing other types of interaction with the audience. It was not the first time that Godzilla took care of a kaijū less, the number of japanese films were shown to Minilla, and that he had a role as well, like Godzooky. However, it is unlikely that Nozuki to be a comic relief or as a partner, as well as it’s unlikely to be There, let Kong and Godzilla to kill one another. With little information released about the film, it has been suggested that Nozuki emerge as a powerful threat to the two cops.

Godzilla-vs-Kong and want to update the story as told in the classic film from 1962. The full-length feature counts, under the direction of Adam Wingard and the cast-in account with Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

