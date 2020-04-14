The platform Quibi comes to Brazil for a surprise

The platform on Quibi won the release of a surprise in Brazil. With no fanfare, no marketing, and no information is available, the streaming service for mobile phones has started to operate in the national territory, on Monday (6/4), simultaneously with its debut in the united states.

The arrival time of the service and also gives it without any effort of the people responsible for adapting the content to the country. There are no subtitles or dubbing in Portuguese. Subtitles are available in English and Spanish.

In the absence of a commitment to launch the service in the country, in contrast with the investment, venture backed, to make your business well-known in North America. In fact, it is only because of this that the brazilian public can get some idea of what this is all about.

In a nutshell, Quibi is intended as a Series of mobile phones. Your content is made for mobile devices and is now available in stores digital application.

The name of the deck comes from the portmanteau of the first syllables of the words, “quick” (light) and “bytes” (bits and pieces), and that the marketing of the company, has sought to treat it as a synonym to the content in the commercial u.s. launch.

The concept of the new service is to provide programs that are up to 10 minutes, and it targets everyone who has a cell phone and use short videos on public transport or during breaks in the day for a cup of coffee and go to the bathroom.

In the proposal, it is clearly the opposite of the one that led to the phenomenon of behavioral for the back of the success of the Series: the marathon-that is, the vararem night, they have changed their spending habits in a series.

But YouTube has been a huge success with the short films. What is the difference between the a Quibi for the wealth of free content on the video portal of Google + is that your program have the professional production. To this end, the company invested$ 1.75 billion into projects for the studios such as Sony Pictures, Disney and Warner brothers.

The business is headed up by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chairman of Disney and co-founder of Dreamworks Animation, who, thanks to his connections in the entertainment industry, has built up an impressive portfolio of products for the launch of its platform. There is a project for Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and many of the other heavy hitters in the world.

This has a cost. In Brazil, the signing of which is of R$ 32,90, very expensive, when you compare yourself to the competition, “traditional”, and especially with the price that is charged in the united states (US$ 5 ad US$ 8 and no commercials). But the service decided to offer three months of free access to anyone who is interested.

One of the innovations of Quibi, in relation to the YouTube video, and the TikTok is a technology that allows you to watch videos both vertically and horizontally, in a format that is adaptable to the screen. It also gives you the option to add a program to a playlist, download it to watch offline, and you find cards with information about the cast and the production.

The innovative use of technology, by the way, has led to a process in the united states. The company’s Vision and entered in court for alleged theft of intellectual property, claiming that he made a demonstration of its technology to a number of employees of Quibi, including Katzenberg, and all of a sudden, the platform that he is said to have its own solution, developed in-house, it was exactly the same as hers.

In spite of the process, the Church failed to prevent the release of Quibi, which was his initial goal.

Even at its debut, the Quibi, offers a catalogue that massive, starting out with around 50 products, with a total planned 175 titles in its first year.

There’s a little bit of everything, from reality tv to the movies in the chapters,” if you leave”, which has the length of a film, which is divided into slices of about 10 minutes).

New episodes are released every single day, and new programs will debut on Monday.

Some of the best in the series of Quibi, how to “Survive”, starring Sophie Turner, and “the Most Dangerous Game,” with Liam Hemsworth, would work better on TELEVISION, where the tension could make the dimensions more suitable.

But, unfortunately, the service does not offer the option to relay its contents to your computer, tv and other media, as well as other applications on the server. And, it turns out to be an individual experience. That’s not exactly the best choice for a time period of quarantine, such as the current one.

In fact, social isolation does not seem to match up with this type of service considering that the the vast majority of the population is at home, watching movies, and maratonando runs in the family — Ted Sarandos, chief of content at Netflix, has made it known that your business is hitting all time records for viewership.

Also, it is worth noting that the Snapchat – the one who reminds you of Snapchat? – you tried to offer this type of service in 2018. Calls, Snapchat Originals, and the production of short episodes that were discontinued because of lack of audience.

Of course, the Quibi you can fine-tune your format, and provide access to broadcast TV, or the focus on production is not serial, as in the revival of “Punk’d”, a program of the pranks of the old YEAR, and the new “Chrissy”s Court, a reality that is transformed to model Chrissy Teigen in the district court judge in the disputes that are irrelevant. A self-contained, the episodes, this kind of attraction does not depend on the continuity, and can be enjoyed without compromise, the one that seems most appropriate to the service.

After all, You have to put more money than Snapchat to get it right.

Here’s a commercial for the content available on the new platform.