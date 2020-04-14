the quality of Gianni Amelio on the TV

Rodrigo Fonseca

That is available in the menu of the streaming of the HBOGo and it is expected to be shown in the HBO out this weekend at 16h20 La Tenerezza” which is translated here as “The Love”spent whipped through the obstacle course of the film, as it has been going on, and so on, in the work of Gianni Amelio, director, region calabria, 75-year-old with an enviable curriculum. It won the Golden Lion in Venice in 1998, “this Is the way he was laughing,” and won the Grand Jury Prize in Cannes in 1992, and the beautiful, “The Thief of Children.” Here, his “Keys to the Home,” which won four awards on the ground of the venetian in 2004, and has made you cry the oceans, in the rooms of the circuit is inverse to the cinemão. Your carving here, again, we have seen (on DVD) to the great drama of the ‘ La Stella Che Non C’è” (“The Star of the Imaginary”, 2006), a man (Sergio Castellitto), who travels from Italy to China in order to find a piece of red, a spin-off of the industry. We have seen in such festivals as the River, and the gentle “Felice Chi È Miscellaneous”, .the doc of 2014 on the resilience of those who comes out of the closet in a world that is still plagued by homophobia. Interestingly, thence to front, to the career of the director, he fell in a decline in its dealing with the media, and even with all of the great shows of the Old World. His most recent work, “Hammamet”, with Pierfrancesco Favino, just out of space on the Screen or any of the other window dressing competition, which was introduced in the canvases of Italian, in January, without a lot of fanfare, as the country enjoyed it (and rightly so) with “Pinocchio”, by Matteo Garrone.

Not just in the immediate vicinity of the Adriatic Sea, is left a space for “The love” contest awards ceremony, the film Festival in Italy, in the year 2018, where it walked away with the awards for best film and actor for Renato Carpentieri, a prominent theater director. This is a flawless performance, yet papou and other statues such as the David di Donatello, and the house of Italy. In the story, which Amelio has borrowed from the literature of jorge Lorenzo Marone (the best-selling book, “La Tentazione Di Essere Felici”), Carpentieri lived with a lawyer on Wednesday misanthrope with a history of the port of the chain, which has made his name famous in the police stations of the country. Retired lawyer, whose name is Lorenzo, who, as the Marone – going to go through a ritual of affection when she meets a young neighbor, full of domestic problems, Michela (Micaela Ramazzotti, who is full of intelligence, in terms of composition). Her husband, He (Elio Germano, “o”, actor, italy), is a successful professional, but a father and a husband, troubled, plagued by psychological conflicts, which descambam to violence and tragedy. In one sequence, in which were bones, and he esculhamba suddenly an immigrant, an african, who works as a vendor, only for the insistence of a peddler selling his goods. The new Fabio, that reflect the critical analysis that Amelio (not always) makes the process of social exclusion.

But in this debate, it is always cooked over a fire high up on the mount of Simona Paggi, triangulates its own importance in the plot, not only as the path of humanization, of Lorenzo de ‘ medici: there is also a parallel storyline of the struggle of the children, the old, the lawyer, the main character, in trying to understand your bitterness is natural. This is where the always flawless actress Giovanna Mezzogiorno. The weather in seattle, which she is galvanizing – as the daughter does not forgive his absent father, gained a beautiful, elegant and without excess in the photography of Luca Bigazzi, a partner at the standard of Paolo Sorrentino.

Plastically, refined, and emotionally descabelado, “Tenderness,” testifies to the maturity and Amelio at the direction of, and your ability to never, ever stop falling on a narrative, whether written, whether it be to the empty air. There is pain enough in there to feed into the discussions of moral and start the river of tears, stating that the talented and tragic of Carpentieri as an actor. Sorry Amelio has been so undervalued in the nation and on the continent. There’s one more session in this beautiful long one on HBO on the 26th, at 19.

Brilliant, as always, in the role of Fabio, the German has been one of the highlights of the Berlin film Festival this year, where it walked away with the Silver Bear for best actor for his interpretation of a devastating effect in “Volevo Nascondermi,” in the role of the painter Antonio Ligabue. He also starred in “Favolacce”, which came out of Germany, with the honours for best screenplay.

p.a.s: Pop sensation at the Berlinale, the famous “The Two Brothers, It’s A Fantastic Journey” (“Onward”)one of the best movies from Pixar in the year and it’s on the grid Now, because the coronovírus took a hard landing on his business career. The direction is by Dan Scanlon, who re-creates the original way of life in the suburbs of the united states. Scanlon featured the two stars associated to the last two volumes of the franchise, “the Avengers” is in its cast of voices: Tom Holland (present-day Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man) and Chris Pratt (the Lord of the Stars, or the Starlord of the Guardians of the Gláxia). Holland gives voice to the skinny-Ian, who grew up without a knowledge of the father, who died when he was still a baby. Barleu (Pratt), is a rock hanging on to the time that he lived with his dad in the smallest way. The two of you feel the lack of it, but in the living, surrounded by friendly magical dimension in which creatures such as fairies, trolls, and the people will return to you prefer to light bulbs, and the bus was crowded, the urge to cast spells from the air, or to summon balls of fire. But with the development of a staff capable of returning the dead to life, is going to mobilize these brothers are radically different, and that snore of the engines, the Guinevere for a take-off on the road. A mother (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will do everything to meet your buds before they get a curse on the thought of magic. They’re going to drag a lady in a bar, a Manticore (a hilarious performance from Octavia Spencer), on the way to you.