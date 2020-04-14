The Rock, indicating the introduction of a new character in the sequel to Hobbs, & Shaw,

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson warmed up to the introduction of a new character in the wake of the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw,, currently in the development stage. In a live-in Instagramthe actor gave details about the production, and he confirmed that the writer of the first feature, Chris Morganwill return for the new film.

“We’ve created characters, not sure how long That Girl In The Anime to Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez“he said at the time the actor on the first of a long[via[viaMB]. “And now, in the new movie, we’ve got a few other surprises and new characters to create.

The Rock also explained that the new players will not be easy hurdles: “There are people who Hobbs, you may just end up in a whole lot, because it’s tedious, but it the characters that you will fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes and heroes of all kinds”.

The derivative of theFast & Furious he had the direction of the David Leitch (Deadpool 2and showed it to the agent, Hobbs (Johnson) to make a covenant with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). The feature was released in July 2019, and made it US$ 759 million at the box-office internationally.

Fast & Furious 9 he had his debut which is scheduled for may 2020, but it has been pushed back to April 2021, for the sake of the COVID-19.