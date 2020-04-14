The Rock shows that you watch on the APP





The former WWE Champion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson held a question and answer session with his followers via his official profile on Instagram. During the live “the Great One”, has revealed that it sees the product through the APP, its main competitor, the world WRESTLING entertainment.

Take a look at what I said to The Rock:

“It is, of course, that I can see. I am very pleased with the success of the company. It is always a good thing. It creates a certain level of the appetite, which is a good thing”.

The Rock also commented on the current time, and the admiration that we have for the wrestlers who are still working to provide entertainment to the public at the time of a pandemic.