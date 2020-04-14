The Squadron’s Bombers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 won’t be delayed – News of the cinema

The information was revealed by director James Gunn.

On his Twitter page, director James Gunn has revealed that, for the time being, there is no reason for the delay in the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and The super hero Squad show “Truth”, the highly anticipated reboot, which will be, once again, with Margot Robbie playing harley quinn. Please see the message below:

The film Squad-Suicide 2 five have already been completed. The third Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be a part of the fourth part of the Universe of Film from the Marvel (MCU) is still in the stage of pre-development.

For this reason, The super hero Squad show Suicide remains, with the premiere scheduled for the 6th of August, in the year that is to come. “We’re editing the film in our own homes,” said Gunn. The production of the new Guardians continues as planned for a start in the new year. These are the plans prior to a pandemic to start,” he said of the director.

The news comes as a surprise to fans, since the large productions such as the Matrix 4, and The Batman, Robert Pattinson has been delayed because of the filming to be taking place in the middle of outbreak of the COVID-19.

