The squadron’s Suicide, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, it will not be cancelled, you warrant to James Gunn

The pandemic of the new coronavirus has closed the theatres and halted production, leading to some of the titles that will be delayed for months and, in some cases, for over a year now. One of these films on the big blockbusters of super-heroes, they are among the most highly anticipated. While Wonder Woman 1984 he concentrated on an optimistic scenario for the August of the year 2020, now was the time for James Gunn to tell you that Squad-Suicide 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 it will not be affected by the COVID-19.

On Twitter, the dirtetor said, “now, there’s no reason to move the date of the first Squad on a Suicide bomber in 2. We are on the inside or ahead of the deadline. We’ve had a lot of luck at the end of the filming and preparing the edit of our house, due to the fact that a team of post-production and the studio, fortune-tellers, before the quarantine can be reviewed.”

James Gunn on the set of ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy (Picture: Marvel)

How to Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Gunn said, “at this time, the plan of the Volume. 3 are exactly the same as before the coronavirus.”

Today Squad-Suicide 2 it has a debut scheduled for August 5, 2021, and, as confirmed by the director, and are in the process of production and post-production. It already Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 don’t have a premiere date, but it is not yet at the stage of recording and is in pre-production.

