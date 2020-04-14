The top 10 films about cars to watch it in quarantine.

If the vault is a true creation that is just to watch some of the best movies about cars ever made?

This has been one of the themes explored by the film in all its history, from the movies to focus entirely on the machine itself, to those in which the powerful appear as a part of the story.

In order to kill the time during the lock-down, separate them from some of the best films ever produced on the subject. It is worth noting that our list is just a selection of many great films.

For this reason, if you remember any of the film that you missed, remind us in the comments section!

1 – Taxi Driver (1976)

Under the direction of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in the lead role, Taxi Driver is one of the films that were highly acclaimed by the critics, even among those who do not have a car as a major part of the story.

The film tells the story of Travis Bickle, a war veteran who goes to work with his taxi cab at night in New York city. In his work, he sees (and takes) more and more of the city’s problems, such as violence and prostitution. With his emotional instability, it is creating a growing distaste for the situation, and that leads to attitudes that are extreme, and often violent.

The film was nominated in four categories for academy awards, including best picture, best actor (Robert De Niro) and best supporting actress (Jodie Foster).

2 – Rush: On the edge of Emotion (2013)

One of the rivalries are more intense in the Formula 1 grand prix and the sport in general, is at the heart of the Rush. The battle between Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth), who had their peak in 1976, and it shows not only his skills on the track, but the differences between the drivers.

While This shows his brilliance through his technique, the Hunt seems to live as if it was just the most fun one out of the many that he does. The film focuses on telling the story of the life of one of the two, the one that makes you understand the hatred that exists between them, and then show the league that they both got equal, to compete for the title.

3 – about the Ford vs Ferrari (2019)

Another thrilling movie about a battle on the track, but this time it is between the two giants. In the film, Ford vs Ferrari, it features all of the hard work of the designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), and the pilot, Ken Davis (Christian Bale) to take on the automaker’s north american to be able to tackle and bring down italy’s famous race, the 24 hours of Le Mans.

In addition to the story, involving the automobile industry, the film focuses on the lives and the problems they both face, especially in the skilled and unique to the pilot. The film received four academy award nominations, including for best film of the year, but it ended up winning two awards for best sound editing and best editing).

4 – ” Gran Torino (2008)

To say that this is one of the best films from Clint Eastwood that’s enough for me to want to watch it. In Gran Torino, starring and directed by an actor, tells the story of a war veteran, Walt Kowalski, who spends his life in doing little repairs on the house, and drinking beer.

The story changes when their neighborhood will be the home of families of color, which he initially despises. It all changes when his neighbor, a young Laotian, is forced by a gang to steal his Gran Torino. Something is very much criticized at the time, was the fact that Gran Torino did not get any nomination for the academy awards.

5 – get the Drive (2011)

Unlike most of the films on this list, the Drive in was a production of the far more expensive (US$ 15 million). But that hasn’t stopped her success, thanks to the good storyline and the acting of Ryan Gosling. The actor plays the driver with no name, who splits his time between an auto repair shop, being a stunt man for scenes of the chase, and is working as a pilot on the run from the company.

Her solitary life changes when he is approached by his neighbor, and his son, and at the time her husband gets out of prison.

6 – Set (1971)

One of the early films of Steven Spielberg, Set (Duel, the original title) is the story of David Mann (played by Dennis Weaver), an educated seller, who happens to be chased down by a dump truck while traveling on business.

Without being able to understand the intentions of the truck driver, and he shall run away to stay alive in the chase, which is increasing the levels of the absurd. The film was nominated for several awards in that time, including best film at the Golden Globe awards.

7 – In-Pace-of-Flight (2017)

The film’s story is simple: the skilled Baby (Ansel Elgort) has been working for some criminals, such as the best driver of the escape, that they may have. What makes the film different, and better, is their connection with the music, constantly in the ears of the main character, as a way to silence the ringing in your ears that bothers you from an accident suffered in childhood.

Once you get to know Deborah (Lily James), the woman of his dreams, he sees a chance to get his life together. To do so, however, we need to finish up some work for a crime boss. The film also includes other well-known names such as Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jamie Foxx, and he has received three academy award nominations.

8 – Bullitt (1968)

Based on the book Mute Witness (1963, the film tells the story of lieutenant Bullitt (Steve McQueen), whose task was to protect an important witness against the mafia in Chicago. When you fail, and you see a witness being murdered, for the police to hide the fact while investigating the crime.

The film has one of the persecutions, the most famous of the film, involving a Dodge Charger R/T in on the killer, and the Ford Mustang GT 390 in Bullit. The film won the academy award for best editing.

The 9 – to 60-Second (2000)

The famous car thief Randall “Memphis” Raines (Nicolas Cage) is now retired and living a normal life, and is far-removed from what it was before. However, he is forced to return to the action for one last job when his brother, the newest of the new Kip (Giovanni Ribisi) takes up a job that you don’t get things done, and now it’s being threatened by a crime boss.

The film shows how the two bring together a group of thieves to steal 50 cars in one night only. Even though it is not a film, so praised by the critics, the few times that a movie that had a car as outstanding as the “Eleanor“, the Ford Mustang is a 1967, which is the main target in the list. The cast, with Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duvall.

10 – the Fast and the Furious (2001)

You can either say that Fast and Furious has lost its way with so many of the sequences, or that his story has changed a lot over the years, but they all agree that this is one of the franchise’s most memorable in the film.

With the number of films released in the franchise have already grossed more than US$ 5 billion, all over the world, and marked the time with all the characters, Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

—

And then, we forget about one of the films on our list. What is your favorite film about cars?