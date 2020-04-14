The winner of the academy award-LOVELY girls who are available for you to rent and purchase digital

The winner of the Oscar® for Best Costume design and Nominated in six categories, including Best Film, new, single, and a modern adaptation of the Greta Gerwig on the timeless literary work by Louisa May Alcott LOVELY WOMEN it makes its long awaited debut today on the digital platforms for renting and buying (NOW Live in-Play at SKY to Play, Apple TV | iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft’s Movie-and-TV, a Hi, Play, and Looke). The release of the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Following on from the success of a Lady-Bird, a screenwriter and director, Greta Gerwig is back in the subject line at the time of the awards, with LOVELY WOMEN. Featuring a stellar cast, coupled with great actors in Hollywood, with leading names from the younger generation, the director, tells the story of four women are ambitious in their own way, to live in the minds of american readers for more than 150 years ago.

Based on the novel by classic author Louisa May Alcott, the adaptation tells the story of the sisters of the March, four young people with a talent and a dream are different, who are determined to live according to their own set of rules. A version of Gerwig on the beloved story of the sisters and Learn at the same time, the timeless and the timely. Featuring Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as his neighbor, Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

In addition to winning the praise of critics from all over the world, with a Rotten Tomatoes “Certified Fresh” rating of 95%, the film has been honored by the Academy with the Oscar® for Best Costumes, and a further five Nominations, including best picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Music (Original Score). The performance is transcendent Saoirse Ronan has earned him a Nomination for Best Actress, while Florence Pugh, with a subtle and perceptive interpretation of the character, Amy, has earned him a Nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

LOVELY WOMEN this is the only Best picture nominee in history to have been written, directed, and produced entirely by the film makers to be women.

The sisters, Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy, who seem to grow up at the end of the teenage years into adult life while in the United States, crossing the Spanish Civil War. With completely different personalities, they are faced with the challenges of growing up, joined by the love that each of them has for each other.

The direction of: Greta Gerwig

Written by: Greta Gerwig (based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott)

The producers:: Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi Robin Swicord

The Executive ProducersAdam Merims, Evelyn O’neill, Rachael O’connor, Arnon Milchan

The cast: Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird), Emma Watson,Beauty and the Beast), Florence Pugh (Midsommar: The Evil Awaits in the Night), Special Scanlen (Sharp), Laura Dern (The story of A Marriage), Timothée Chalamet (I Call Him By His First Name), And Chris CooperA Beautiful Day In The Neighborhoodand Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady).

Type: Drama, Romance

Country: The U.S.

Year of production: 2019

Length: 135 minutes

