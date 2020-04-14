The Witcher | Kristofer Hivju fully recovered from coronavirus

The actor Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju it is confirmed in the second season of the The-Witcher. He and his wife, Gry Molver Hivju they were one of the many who ended up testing positive for the COVID-19.

After the diagnosis, it didn’t take long for the production of the second season of the Witcher had its shooting postponed, and Hivju go into quarantine for a few weeks. The good news is that both of them have fully recovered. The actor thanked in his social network, instagram is today.

After several weeks in quarantine at the inn, and some of the inside of the house once we are free of all the symptoms that we are finally safe and sound.We have been fortunate to have only mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all the people that the virus had been hit with the most force, and to all of you who have lost loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and, above all, take good care of yourself at this moment in time.

Based on the books of the The Witcher the Directed By Andrzej Sapkowskithe first season of the show, Netflix has dropped by 20 December 2019 at the latest, and it quickly became one of the most-watched on the streaming service.

The end of the series, which is comprised of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Oath Of Allan. how to Ciri, and Joey Batey how to Jaskier. The first season is available on Netflix.