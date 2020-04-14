To receive the pardon free Jesus, offering, say, Justin Bieber

The singer Justin Bieber he shared a recent message of the true meaning of the Easter and for the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made to save humanity.

In a post on Instagram last Sunday, and he reminded everyone about the love of God that reaches out to all sinners.

Bieber wrote: “it is God who created the sun, the trees, the grass, the birds, the mountains, the lakes, the ocean, I LOVE it! He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form, lived a perfect life without sin, in order to make the ultimate sacrifice! He died on the cross, receiving the punishment for all those mistakes you and I make! Then he rose from the dead to defeat death. “

He pointed out that the Passover refers to the victory of Christ over death and that His resurrection grants eternal life to all who believe in him.

“As long as I accept and believe in what jesus christ did on the cross, and died, in the truth we’ve graduated into eternity, where there is no pain, sorrow, or shame! We are going to live in eternity in complete happiness. This is the Easter season, and that’s the Good news. We don’t need to win the love of the gods, we will only accept the pardon, to free that only Jesus gives! It’s as simple as that! Accept it and receive it !! This did not gain credit for it!”, he has written to you.

On the 5th of April, Bieber held a video conference on Instagram, with pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr., of the Church, This is in Miami, Florida, talking to you about the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The conversation covered the topics of sin, forgiveness, and eternal life.

Bieber had asked Wilkerson to explain who Jesus is and what the Gospel stands for.

“The gospel is the good news,” said Wilkerson. “And the good news of Jesus christ is that all of us are born broken and we all have a desire for God, it’s a hole in our soul, but Jesus came to fill it up. We believe that Jesus christ is the son of God and that He came into this world in the form of a man, lived a perfect life and a flawless … and it has become the atoning sacrifice in our behalf; he paid the price for our sin.

During the hearing, Bieber was asked Wilkerson if you need to win over the love of God….

“I can’t do this,” said Wilkerson. “You can’t do the things that are good enough to be good enough for you, and you can’t do bad things get bad enough. To trust and to believe in what He has done for us. He has paid the price. Just believe about it”.

Bieber concluded the presentation with an invitation for the Gospel to everyone.

“It’s just as simple as saying, ‘Jesus, I came to realize that what you have done for me, and I believe that the Lord is God, and I pray that you will forgive me for my sins,’” he said.