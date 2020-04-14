Together at at at at at Home, the festival gets more things to do, and it will be broadcast on brazilian TV

As we will tell you in the last few days The Global Citizen if you came to the The World Health organization (REUTERS) – to put together a festival and the online is incredible. Under the guardianship of the Lady Gagathe Together at Home it promises an unforgettable day out for all the fans of good music.

Scheduled for the 18th of April, the festival’s top names — in Concert — the phenomenon of many genres of music, from the Paul McCartney the Was Eilish going through Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, and Billie Joe Armstrong.

Right now, we have more good news about this historic event. The transmission has been confirmed on brazilian TV, on either side: TV Globo and MTV. However, it is only the latter that will stream the live event itself on Saturday (the 18th), the Globe will be on show in its entirety on Saturday and Sunday.

It is worth noting that, in the whole, in fact, it boils down to just a couple of hours of programming. The total length will be approximately eight hours to complete, but the remaining six can only be viewed via the internet, on YouTube, most likely on the own channel, of a Global Citizen.

Below, you can see the lineup in full, with a lot more names than has been previously published.

Together at Home and new features

The Together at Home it also has a number of other names are amazing for their line-up, including the brazilian one Anitta.

As you can see in the chart above, the new line-up adds to the musicians as Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Common, Hozier, Black, Jack Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift and The Killers.

The inside of the other names from the entertainment, is news, as all the actors Don Cheadle, James McAvoy, Lupita Nyong’the, Matthew McConaughey and Samuel L. Jackson and the giants of the sport such as Lewis Hamilton, Megan Rapinoe and Naomi Osaka.

Is going to be too much, wasn’t it?