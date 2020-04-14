Together, At Home, streamed by Rdio, Commercial, and TV

Just as in the eighties, the solidarity of Live Aid, has made history in the One World: Together At Home, which will be broadcast live on the Radio, Commercial and DRAMA, we will also. In the event that there is shared liability (and the global), will join the two-hands-full-of-stars-to help those healthcare professionals who find themselves struggling with the Covid-19. One World: Together, At Home, and organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, has the mission of raising funds that are then distributed to the communities most affected by the pandemic.

The curator of the event is to be Lady Gaga, and will be hosted by presenters at the north american Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Of the three, the good guys are going to have to have the help of the characters caricatures of Sesame Street.

On the wall you are guaranteed with the presence of Eddie Vedder, and Sir Elton John, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin (Coldplay), John Legend, Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Maluma, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Burna Boy, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Idris, and Her Representation, the Lang-Lang, Kerry Washington, Priyanka, David Beckhamto , among other. As has been the routine these days, each and every one of the artists will be performing from their own home.

The super-event is to raise funds, which will echo around the world, you will have a number of testimonials from health professionals on a daily basis in the fight against the disease.

Here, in the warm-up is scheduled for the middle of the night on Saturday (July 18) to Sunday (the 19th), and will be provided by Rui Maria Pêgo and Rita Rugeroni. In between the gigs, the reviews are in for Nuno Markl e Diogo Beja. The One World, bound Together at the Home turn to go into the Radio Business, at a later date, on the Sunday between 16 and 18 o’clock.

In the United States, the live broadcast of the event will be provided by the various television stations (ABC, NBC, and CBS), and the platform, iHeartRadio.

“In addition to the honor, and apoiármos the efforts of heroic health professionals from all communities in ONE WORLD: TOGETHER, AT HOME, are also looking to work as a a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against the COVID-19. Music and entertainment, and its impact on the whole squad meet will be held at the living, those who are at the risk of their own health and to protect it from all the others,” she says in a press release, Hugh Evans, co-founder and chief executive officer of a Global Citizen.

“The World Health Organization is fully committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the implementation of measures for science and public health, and the support of the health care professionals who are on the front line of this fight,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the world health organization. “Even though we may have to separate physically for a time, you can join us, virtually, to enjoy some good music. In the event that ONE’s WORLD: LET your AT HOME is a real show of solidarity against a common threat”.

At this critical moment in the history of the world, the Global Citizen is also a challenge to the philanthropists from all over the world to join and support the efforts of the immediate response to the COVID-19 of the organization in the Give While You Live. The investors, decision-makers and leaders from foundations, you are encouraged to upgrade their donations, and to invest very quickly in the efforts to combat the pandemic, such as the development of new vaccines, and strengthening health systems.