Together in the house, WHO announced the festival’s online music powered by Lady-Gaga – IN a

The WHO announced the festival’s online music, led by Lady Gaga (Picture: Getty Images)

To stay in the house, it is necessary to stop the advance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. And then, to raise the awareness of internet users about the issue, the World Health Organization (WHO), today announced a partnership with Lady Gaga, and the NGO, Global Citizen, music festival online One World: Together At Home.

The event, which takes place this Saturday (the 18th), and promotes the support of health professionals, and the benefits to local and regional institutions that provide food, shelter, and care for the most vulnerable.

Among the names confirmed for the event are Paul McCartney, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Maluma, and Lady Gaga.

In the meantime, the slide is from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stephen Colbert, the Late Show.

The festival will be broadcasted on several digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Chinese, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, gmail, and YouTube. In addition to this, here in Brazil, the event will air live on the 21 of April 18, on the channel MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel.

