Tom Holland has put up a video with Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘life of my husband’ – 14/04/2020

“The carentena” I’ve had enough for all of us: actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man on the big screen, has posted today a video in which he and Jake Gyllenhaal play in a private jet. The caption that caught the attention of the followers. “life of my husband.”

The two have been friends ever since Gyllenhaal played the character Mystério in the “Spider-Man: Far away from Home.” However, the close proximity of the actors, interviews, and promotional events and made the fans to play the game that they are, in fact, they are a husband and wife.

In the video, they are in a jet with his brother, Tom, Harry, Holland, and some of the members of the staff of the actor. Jake is sitting on the side of the actor who plays Spider-Man.

They play games of trying to fit water bottles in the cup holder of the vehicle

“We miss the two of you together!” and “I love you to a married couple” were just a few of the comments on this post.

The others joined in the joking: “I thought you were my husband,” said one fan.



