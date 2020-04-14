Troll 2 became the biggest launch in the digital international in the USA

For the pandemic, a number of films have opted to skip the premiere in the theaters, and from the direct-to-release-in-digital-media. Troll 2 it was one of those cases, and it is also the first great success of the brand. The Universal Pictures it states that in the sequel it became its biggest global launch-day digital so far, beating at ten times the sales of the Jurassic World: The Kingdom Threatened (2018), who held on to the title for the new studio[via[viaForbes].

The company did not disclose the numbers, but the Forbes notice that the film has debuted at the top of all digital platforms in north america. The decision may not be of much consequence in the studio, and that has already given dates for film-to – Fast and the Furious 9 and The Legend of Jesusbut for other events for children, such as Scooby-doo! (the Warner Bros.and the new movie Sponge Bob Square Pantsthe Paramount pictures.

In Troll 2, Poppy will need to gather a group of trolls in order to save the world from the song of a new creation. On his adventure, the team leader finds a new rhythm of the music in addition to pop. In Brazil, the film will be released in theaters on From the 8th of October.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.