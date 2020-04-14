Tyrese Gibson says that the characters of the franchise, ‘Fast and Furious’ will vanquish ‘The Avengers’

In the course of the franchise ‘Fast and the Furious‘ the characters are transformed from mere humans to quasi-super hero, jumping from cars in motion, and even even in the face of tanks in the war.

In an interview with the The Comic Book, Tyrese Gibson,artist’s Roman Pearce, played, and told the pilots they would defeat the ‘The avengers‘ very easily.

“Seriously, though, I think I derrotaríamos the ‘The avengers‘. I was talking to Robert Downey Jr. a couple of days ago, and I said to him that Roman has a special power in this new film, and we’re able to visit the “Iron Man” … no, No, I’m kidding. But it’s all entertainment, isn’t it? That’s what it’s for, it’s for fun.”

At the end of the year, the star reminded us of her good friend Paul Walker published as a tribute to him on his profile of Instagram.

Tom moved, Instead he wrote:

“Six years ago, I received the worst connection with my life… After that I slept the entire day, in an attempt to forget what had just happened. […] But I choose to remember his smile, the sound of her laugh, the stories that we share about how we love our children. We think of you every day on the set of ‘theFast and the Furious 9‘. Your life will never be the same without you…. I just want to thank you for your presence here, and how you transformed it! May he rest in peace.”

Noting that ‘Fast and the Furious 9but the cinemas and the national April 2021.

Directed by Justin Linthe film will be directed by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Finn, Cole, And Anna Is There, Vinnie Bennett. and With Michael Rooker.