Ultimate, beard, Chris Evans is back to steal the spotlight

Defending Jacob is based on the book of the same name by William Landay. The story follows Andy Barber (Chris Evans), a public prosecutor, who is upset to learn that their own child is accused of a murder that shocked the small community in which they live.

The series comes with the 8-series. In a format with the season, the Defending Jacob, it goes back and forth several times between the moment after the killing, and the testimony in the court that took place 10 months after the crime.

Throughout the story, the family, the Group experience of the media, the police investigation and the possibility of Jacob not being as innocent as they seem.

Digital Spy says, “as well as the other series of Apple+ TV, Defending Jacob, and it has everything to be a success, but there is something missing.”

The website of Chris Evans and his beard, for him to call any more attention to the mystery of the series, which was supposed to be the main attraction for the general public. “The mystery is not the central concerns, as it should be, very much on account of the reduced level that it has,” adds the review.

See also: