Ultimatum Marvel comics, you can undermine the Black Widow

One of the scenes most exciting of the Upcoming Deadline was the end of the Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff was an important part of the MCU since it was first introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010, and has seen her go after a decade of being the heroine of the most recurrent character was heart-breaking, to say the least.
While it is good to see you again in his own movie, the Black Widow, which is a deep red, and the fans are still hoping that Marvel will find a way to revive his character for a movie after the Avengers: Ultimatum. Well, it’s a possibility that this could happen can be stronger than you may think, and may be connected to a point in the story that, at first glance, it may have seemed like a continuity error.
In the Avengers: Infinite War, Thanos has traveled to Vormir to get the Gem of Souls, where he was told that he had to sacrifice himself for someone he loved, to purchase it. Gamora at first he offered to sacrifice himself, but in His to stop her, arguing that her death would be a sacrifice on the part of her and not to him. Thanos then killed him, thus allowing him to obtain the Jewel-like quality. In line with this theory, it in fact does not reflect the journey of the Black Widow and the Eagle the Archer and up to Vormir in Avengers: Ultimatum. We can clearly see that the Black Widow be killed in such a scenario, but the Eagle the Archer and yet it is presented with the Jewel of the Soul. Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to feel that they may or may not have actually died.
It is true that we have seen for a body, that is, for the standards of comic books, it tends to mean a literal death. Even so, the very fact that his sacrifice has been used in order to retrieve the Gem of Souls may suggest that a transaction is a spiritual one. You may not actually die, his soul has been removed, maybe on Gem or on another plane of existence. When Bruce Banner said that he tried to bring her back, but he could not, perhaps, the reason for this has been that she wasn't really dead. It could possibly be some type of arena in oblivion. In addition to this, there may be something about the relationship In the Gem of the Soul, of which we are not fully aware of this. Maybe she should be more aware of what a "sacrifice" on your part actually would be, and the Eagle the Archer and not you, and you may be the next movie might have shed some light on this. While it is acknowledged that the events of this film take place after Captain America: Civil War, but we also know that this film will delve in to the history of the origin of the character, and, finally, will illustrate her formal training as a spy for the Russian. In this movie, it's another way to tie in the connection to the Black Widow, with the Jewel of your Soul, and you may as well create a connection with an organisation, that is strongly affiliated with: Hydra.
The involvement of Russia in the Second World War, which meant that they would surely have made contact with the Hydra. Possibly, there were soviet officials who even defected to his organization (as were the americans), and that they might have searched for further information about the Jewel of a Soul in its relationship with the Red Skull. Perhaps In to find out more information about the Jewel of the Soul of this film, and that in Avengers: Ultimatum, she knowingly laid down his life, knowing that he was going to die. If this is the case, we might expect that in a post-credits scene at the the Black Widow link In the returning to film in the future. Of course, there are some things in this theory that you seem to be a little bit problematic in the past. If only she knew that it was safe for her to sacrifice herself, so why doesn’t she let the Hawk Archer, you know about it? They certainly don’t have to go through the problem of that conflict in suicide, which is so wonderful to see how much it was. Perhaps, In also needs to pretend that he knew what he was giving away his own life. Maybe it’s the Red Skull had prevented it from acquiring the Jewel, if you feel that the Black Widow was in violation of the rules. Perhaps it is for this reason that the Jewelry has been given to energy-used, because their pain is real, even the death of the In not to be. It may be a theory-an absurd, but we’re talking about Marvel here, so logic and science have no bearing on the story. If they do decide to revive In work at the level of the story, and as a way to appease the fans, then that’s the way it is as good as anyone else’s. For now, we thank you that Scarlett Johansson reprisará his role in the highly anticipated film, the surface, and if it’s a big hit for Marvel, it’ll come back with a new adventure. Directed by Cate Shortland, the Black Widow has cast Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov/Guardian is in Red, OT Fagbenle as Rick Mason, and Rachel Weisz. The film is scheduled to be released on the 6th of November.
