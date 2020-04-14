Ultimatum Marvel comics, you can undermine the Black Widow

The involvement of Russia in the Second World War, which meant that they would surely have made contact with the Hydra. Possibly, there were soviet officials who even defected to his organization (as were the americans), and that they might have searched for further information about the Jewel of a Soul in its relationship with the Red Skull.

Perhaps In to find out more information about the Jewel of the Soul of this film, and that in Avengers: Ultimatum, she knowingly laid down his life, knowing that he was going to die. If this is the case, we might expect that in a post-credits scene at the the Black Widow link In the returning to film in the future.

Of course, there are some things in this theory that you seem to be a little bit problematic in the past. If only she knew that it was safe for her to sacrifice herself, so why doesn’t she let the Hawk Archer, you know about it?

They certainly don’t have to go through the problem of that conflict in suicide, which is so wonderful to see how much it was. Perhaps, In also needs to pretend that he knew what he was giving away his own life.

Maybe it’s the Red Skull had prevented it from acquiring the Jewel, if you feel that the Black Widow was in violation of the rules. Perhaps it is for this reason that the Jewelry has been given to energy-used, because their pain is real, even the death of the In not to be.

It may be a theory-an absurd, but we’re talking about Marvel here, so logic and science have no bearing on the story. If they do decide to revive In work at the level of the story, and as a way to appease the fans, then that’s the way it is as good as anyone else’s.

For now, we thank you that Scarlett Johansson reprisará his role in the highly anticipated film, the surface, and if it’s a big hit for Marvel, it’ll come back with a new adventure.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the Black Widow has cast Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour, such as Alexei Shostakov/Guardian is in Red, OT Fagbenle as Rick Mason, and Rachel Weisz. The film is scheduled to be released on the 6th of November.