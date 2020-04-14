Villa in the Mix will be a live surgery for the “Friends” group, with a large the region’s inhabitants

On the cover of the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato gave an interview in which he spoke of his next album and his friendship with the great names of the music industry as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus.

But it was also, in her interview to Harper’s Bazaar that she’s worried about her fans, especially those of you who like the song “Heart Attack”, released on the album “Demi”, 2013).

According to Demi, the next time you tour, ‘Heart Attack ‘ will be one of the songs cut off forever from his list. “There’s a song that you will probably never touch it again, and it’s actually really, really one of my hits,” said Demi Lovato, without the need to refer to a “Heart Attack”.

But with the explanation of the album, it soon became clear. “It’s because of something that happened while I was in overdose. If you have a song called ‘Broken Leg’ and you have to break a leg, you probably don’t want to sing that song again,” said Demi.

With the revelation of the singer, and the investigation of his fans, the “Heart Attack” showed up among the topics most talked about on Twitter, with more than 30% of the publications.