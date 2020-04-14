Wagner Moura, the Alba-Flores, and more artists to represent their countries in the audiovisual, Cinema and tv shows

Debuts as Well, the House of Paper – and now Sergio – emphasize the talent of the actors out of Hollywood in the telinhas. On the whole, the audio-visual artists, for be many important works, they end up representing their respective countries.

The funny thing is that a lot of times, if you want to know the nationality of each and every one of them, as almost always, those actors and actresses are in a large-scale film, and that the information ends up going beat. With this in mind, the AdoroCinema list of 10 artists that represent their different countries. Check out the following:

Wagner Moura, Brazil

With a career that started on TV in brazil, like in the soap operas, and Wagner Moura is one of the greatest symbols of Brazil in the world from the side of the star, Rodrigo Santoro and Alice Braga. Born in Salvador, bahia, the actor, starred in Tropa de Elite, in Elysium, was, for the main protagonist of the series, Narcos, and now it’s the biography of Sergio, which debuted on April 17 in the Series, nailing your place in the audiovisual sector internationally.

Alba-Flores, Spain

One of the biggest names on the rise in Spain, the Alba-Flores has been one of the darlings of the world. Following a career as an actress for more than 10 years ago, Flowers had his big breakthrough in the Vis a Vis in 2015, but did stopped short walk, there was a young gypsy girl who is facing a sentence of 4 years in prison for assault. In 2017, it rocked and with It the House of the Role, and today it is the one of the most well-known names in their country.

Ricardo Darín – Argentina

The biggest player in the cinema of argentina, Ricardo Darín, has to his credit two highly acclaimed films from the country Reports, the Wild and The Secret in Their Eyes. Born in the city of Buenos Aires, the latest feature film starring the actor has been A Journey of Fools, 2019.

Ana de Armas – Cuba

She was born in Santa Luz del Norte, Ana de Armas, represents Cuba in the audiovisual sector today and is one of the darlings of Hollywood. His first big break was in the movie Blade Runner, 2049, 2017, and in the past year, in Between the Knives, and the Secrets, a film that was nominated for the academy award for Best Original Screenplay. The next project for her is Sergio’s, side by side with Wagner Moura.

Antonio Banderas, Spain

An actor and producer Antonio Banderas conquered Hollywood in the early 90’s and is today the chief representative of Spain in the cinematographic universe. A large part of its fame comes from a partnership with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who began in 1982 in the Labyrinth of Passion. From his debut in american film came in The Mask of Zorro, and ever since then, he has had over 110 films in his filmography. In the past year, he made his debut at the Oscars, thanks to a nomination in the category of Best Actor for his role in Pain and in Glory.

Christoph Waltz, The Austrian

With a career that began in TV and theatre, Christoph Waltz was born in Vienna, Austria. Their worldwide success came in 2009 at the hand of none other than Quentin Tarantino’s, with a’s inglourious basterds, and then appeared in several Hollywood movies such as Water for Elephants and, Ultimately, in a Free and 007 Against Spectre.

Nicole Kidman – Australia

With more than 40 years into her career, Nicole Kidman began her career in Sydney, the city he grew up in, with parents, in spite of having been born on the big island of Hawaii. After a few films in Australia, the first world-wide success of the actress was the surprise and Terror of the Board, adopted in 1989, and this has led to productions such as Days of Thunder and Batman Forever. With an academy award, and multiple honors in the major awards of the cinema, the latest work on the big screen in Kidman and was in The Scandal.

Ryan Reynolds Is From Canada

The talented canadian, it’s taken the world by Ryan Reynolds, who was born in the Vancouver area. After following her dream and moving to Los Angeles, the actor has gained various roles in the Hollywood films, from the romantic, as in the Three Times the Love, even in films such as hero, such as the Deadpool in the movie the source. By 2019 appeared in three features: Pokémon: the Detective Pikachu, Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, and a Squad of 6.

Charlize Theron, South Africa

With over two decades of a career in the movie theaters, performances, memorable, and an Oscar on the shelf, Charlize Theron is an american actress who has achieved so much in his career. In the beginning of the film in 1996, with the Agreement of the Risk and The Wonders, The Dream isn’t Over until Fast & Furious 8, of the south african harvest plays an important role in the world.

Sofia Vergara, Colombia

She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, there’s no denying that Sofia Vergara poses in the country. The first work in English was in Chasing Papi (2003), and then he soon gained great distinction in the american TELEVISION – is already being considered to be the actress ‘ most well-paid in the country. In 2009, it has gained a prominent because of his role in the comedy series, Modern Family, and ended up picking up various other films. The more recent work of Vergara on the big screen was in the Emoji: The Movie.