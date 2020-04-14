What is going on between the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

The members of the famous clanyou have saved separately, in their respective mansions to confront the isolation period before the current crisisand, like many other families, are turning to social networking or other similar platforms with the aim of keeping in contact between them.

This Sunday Kylie Jenner, I was the youngest, shared on your account Instagram a picture in which she poses herself to her older sister Kendall in what seemed to be, clearly, an attack of nostalgia. The answer that alluded to him in the comments section was, at the very least, surprising, as it comes to imply that something is not going all well between them.

“Isn’t it supposed that we fought?”he asked her.

“Yes”replied Kylie Jenner unhindered, “but my breasts come out very well in this photo”.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner would not be the only of its famous sisters who would be going through a difficult time in their fraternal relationship.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian takes several months providing a content very juicy to the reality featured in ‘thank you’ to their constant fights, which has facilitated the temporary departure of the program. In your case, yes you know the source of your anger: a Kim does not make the slightest grace Kourtney refuses to allow cameras to record certain moments in the interior of your home, especially when it is accompanied with her supposed boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.