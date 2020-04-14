What we have been seeing, on April 12, 2020

A happy Easter to all our readers who follow what you will be publishing in the space of a week, with some of the recommendations are based on what we are seeing on our tv sets. There is, again, a trio of works from the entertainment-call it, as you can read throughout this article.

Peter Martins has had some good news when he wrote the new Series in Portugal in April. Finally you have the chance to see The Prestige, one of the projects that are signed by Christopher Nolan that he had not yet seen. He did so, and as you can read, and he was a fan of a magic trick that takes two hours to be told.

Leaving momentarily for the DVD’s, which continues to collect, Marco Gomes, he decided to access the YouTube video to see The Espektador blown away. I must confess I did not know of the documentary, signed by Edgar Pêra, however, that the Framework tried to illustrate the vision that the director has had on the state of cinema today.

Finally, who Urriça has spent much of his time to see the Russian Doll is one of a series which influenced the book Series at the start of 2019 at the latest. Has won a legion of fans and critical acclaim. Peter Martins, he had already written, the creation of Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland on here, but to be placed on the evidence of the quality of the same.

Peter Martins, The Prestige (Netflix)

The Prestige was one of the few films of Christopher Nolan, that he had not yet seen it. Available on Netflix, from the beginning of the month, I had finally an opportunity to bridge this gap and to be blown away by the positive reaction. The work of the season is inspired by the book by Christopher Priest, the film starts with a death, it takes two hours to change the perception of who we are from what we’ve seen.

At the centre of the arc of a narrative, are both present. Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) feeding into a feud, which, consequently, causes the plot to move forward. Beating yourself up with the tricks that you are producing and experiencing, the advancements are also the reason for the envy and the hatred between the two of them, so it’s no surprise that when this rivalry begins to have an effect outside of the context of their careers.

The tricks are becoming more complex, requiring more and more investment, from both of them. At one point, Angier is leaving back to London and to an encounter with the Tesla, the character played by David Bowie. It’s also a film that moves you in a different timeline, causing the viewer to understand what led to the death of the home, and also the consequences that it has for the present.

The great trick, The Prestige is the angle at which that death is understood, which makes us to perceive, almost when the credits are rolling, after all we were part of a magic trick. Nolan would make a few of my favorites, but it’s worth it to see how he dealt with his career at a time when they already had a signed Memento and Batman Begins.

On a final note only to the extent of this rivalry. The way in which there is trade, and trade in such manner as the assistant, Olivia (Scarlett Johansson) is true for each one of the sides of the “barricade” shows that in the minds of the others there is a little bit out-of-bounds. And if you still have any doubts, just look at the way it Breaks is not for you, not even when the daughter of one of Borden’s relatives are part of the collateral damage. It is worth it to see The Prestige. And if you already have a visa prior to their arrival on the Series, you know that it’s worth it to see it a second time, and after that the end.

Marco Gomes, The Espektador Amazed (Audio)

Taking advantage of a cheat sheet on facebook At the Plate He is one of the most relevant address to the Portuguese on the net about the film, I found myself in the path of a provision of the national environment has to encourage the guys aferrolhada at home, beaching on the first apeadeiro, the works of Edgar Pêra.

This will soon be seen not to be on the list of up-to-date weird it would be to the contrary, to be published in mid-March, with the first one, The Baron (2011) and not available for viewing. On his YouTube channel, has is the author of a range of airtight film is at the disposal of the public, and others that enter for short periods of time.

In addition to the option that you choose for creating this, I had the opportunity to see the fourth volume of the Archives Kino (Pop), dedicated to Manuel João Vieira & Irmãos Catita (2019), with records from the beginning of the nineties of the last century, a Man Pykante – Dialogues, Com chili Pepper (to 2019), a documentary about the work of essentially poetic, Alberto Pimenta, and Lisbon Revisited (2014), who uses the title of a poem by Alvaro de Campos for a one-year multi-lingual on the writings of Fernando Pessoa, on the relationship with the city, with each other, and, above all, with its idiosyncrasies.

This being the basis for an exercise of reflection, or, as in her subtitle, Phylme-Ensayo, upon the act of viewing cinema can hardly not going to be The Espektador Amazed (2016) will be my pick of the lot, in the paradox that the more comfortable the creative action of Edgar Pêra’s more uncomfortable for the audience, the confrontation with the by-product. It is not by chance, one of the most indomesticáveis filmmakers, whose density in the trial, has been unable to unite form and content, with the same, as is the case in the proposed interesting and relevant.

Philip Urriça, Russian Doll (Netflix)

This week, I chose to see a Russian Doll with a concept and curious about the time, and you have Natasha Lyonne, Jessica in American Pie, as the main character. In the series, one can see at a glance, are less than ten episodes of about half an hour, which is perfect for giving you a good pace, without dragging you with details that don’t matter.

Her Vulvokov you are stuck in a time loop. Every time I die will return to the same point in time: at home, in the bathroom of his home in the party of your thirty-sixth birthday. Fortunately, for Her to remember the times that you died, and you are seeing how to break out of this cycle, before it is too late and you will die forever.

This is a series that you have a good start, introducing the premise, without giving away everything all at once. Let us not realizing what is going on in your life, your personality, and your problem is that you have to face in order to be able to move on with your life. There is a dark mood which fits very well to the tone of the series and the character itself, but in the last third of the Russian Doll, the narrative has a twist to the sinister. The laughter gave way to sadness, with a mix of questions.

In the end it has meaning, but it was lacking in substance, so that we can understand what caused this anomaly in time. The characters are well-drawn, the tragedy is a clear and well-presented, but it lacks something to be satisfied with the conclusion of a Russian Doll. However, I was pleased to hear that there will be a second season, because it will be worth it to see it for Lyonne, who also signs the writing of the argument, in addition to the role he plays.