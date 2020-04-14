Who’s to say that the world will never be the same after all of this is going on?

Is that a brazilian is never going to cut in from the right? It will be no-one else is going to step on the grass, in spite of the board?

On the first Sunday after the twin towers collapsed in New York city, a news reporter from the Awesome he appeared on the screen saying that it’s hardly in the United States is going to make or display films, and violence. At the September 16, 2001, a lot of people agreed with the reporter.

After those images of the burning buildings collapsing and people running from the smoke and from the debris that falls from the sky, it didn’t make the most sense in view of the gratuitous violence in the film or on the screen, very hot. Now, looking back on that article, it looks like a joke.

So what is the coronavirus first emerged in xi’an, China, which began to spread through the city, in the country, followed by Japan, South Korea and spread throughout Europe, bringing in Bergamo, Italy, Spain, France, and the Americas, killing millions of people, and the issue came to the fore.

A lot of people had come to believe that the world will never be the same after the virus that is caused by armadillos.

The Earth is turned upside down. The trade was closed, the streets emptied and few of the zombies are seen running through them, wearing masks, N-95, or the cloth itself. Don’t go is a living soul in the Square of St. Peter’s, none of the tourists by throwing the coin into the Fountain di Trevi, no one’s taking a picture just as if you were holding up the leaning Tower of Pisa, doing selfies at the Eiffel Tower, the Big Ben, the Taj Mahal, the great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Rome, no one was seen taking a picture sitting on the side of the poet Fernando Pessoa, at the door of the coffee shop ” A Brasileira, in Lisbon, portugal.

All of the towns and cities of the world became, quite suddenly, an immense forbidden city.

The party is over. The airports have emptied, and the gondoliers of Venice were covered with their gondolas, the bus stop of the City Tour, went to the garage and they never came back. The africans, by selling the replicas of the Louis Vuitton handbags on the streets of Bologna are gone in the blink of an eye. The river boats bursting at the seams with the japanese, hasn’t been seen singrando in the waters of the river Seine in Paris, or even crossing over to the other side of the room, in London, england.

Around here, a lot of people have stopped and thought about the buttons: how to cook is not as hard as that! And he said, I get so many shoes? I have that many clothes hanging in the closet? for a total of three pairs of flip-Flops and four shampoos in a different box in the bathroom?

The important thing now is to just wash your hands well with soap and water, pass through alcohol, a gel, and a stay at home quietly.

He was under the impression that the world will never be the same after a coronavirus.

For a car of this size at the price of 180 thousand dollars? Just because you are in a CRV Honda? Why buy a new pair of shoes for 200 euros? Just because of Tod’s? For you to purchase ale, the 39 real-life size. Just because you have come to the Czech Republic? Why pay such a fortune for a set, maybe, in the jabuticaba fruit sauce with a hint of physalis? Just because we are the Ones? Why did you take that cup of coffee for 10 dollars? Just because it’s on sunset Boulevard?

Now, it seems like the world is going to be another one tomorrow. But I’m here for my questions.

It will be that when the vaccine is coming, and the virus will disappear from the map, with the brazilian, you will never walk on the side of the road on the road to bottled? You will be never going to play in the car on the top of the pedestrian when the green light to open? Is that a racist will be a racist? Is that the homophobe is never going to kill a gay man? Are they going to stop and pay attention to the people living on the streets?

It will be no-one else is going to offer a bribe, the pro-guard, which captured people in the car at high speed? Is that a brazilian is never going to cut in from the right? It will be no-one else is going to step on the grass, in spite of the board? The return of the revenge that came up the most? Is that a brazilian will never again curse the judge and the thief? Hitting on a woman? To pull the rug out from each other? He and the little girl in the dark?

It will be that no one will ever park their car in that position meant for the elderly, pregnant women, or people with a disability?

I’m here for my questions.

