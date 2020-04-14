With That, Johnny Depp? The actor and Disney opens up the game to the Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 comes with an ending that leaves it open for a sequel. In the film, with the return of Will turner, the pirate, Orlando Bloom.
However, since the outcome of a contentious divorce from Johnny Depp, with Amber Heard, and little was heard about a Pirates of the Caribbean-6. Reports suggested that Disney would be a reboot of the franchise without the star.
So far, Johnny Depp has been accused of domestic violence against Amber Heard. And with that, I would have lost out on the role of Jack Sparrow. The situation has changed. In audio revealed itself to Amber Heard's admitted that he assaulted the ex. by The looks of it, this may have helped to change the fortunes of the franchise by Disney. With or without Johnny Depp, it's likely that Disney wants Pirates of the Caribbean-6. It is worth noting that, in the fifth feature, to be released in the fall of 2017, has made more than US$ 800 million at the box office.
The one who gives the good news about the continuation of the franchise, it's Lee Arenberg), who lived Pintel in the first three films of the Pirates of the Caribbean. With the return of Will turner in the franchise, it is normal to imagine that Disney wants to bring other characters back in. This seems to be the case with the Pintel. The Kendall Talks with TV, a pleasant weekend break, opened the game play on the development of the film. The actor has made it clear that he has heard it. "They're definitely talking about it, as far as I know," said the well-known. Upon returning to the franchise for a pleasant weekend break, imagine that it can be done. However, you do not have attempt to sure that.
"Of course, of course. However, they have already made two of us. Anyway, I love this role," said the actor. In the post-credits scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of the New, the villainous Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), from the original trilogy, he had to return as indicated. And with that, fans have wondered what Jack Sparrow would meet up again with Will and Elizabeth's (Kiera Knightley) to stop the threat. Disney also does not confirm to the Pirates of the Caribbean 6.
