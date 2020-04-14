With the tourism crisis, Hotel Copacabana Palace, closes its doors for the 1st time in 96 years in Business

The hotel, Belmond Copacabana Palace is one of the establishments, the most traditional of Rio de Janeiro, and is known throughout the world, will be closing the doors for the first time in the 96 years of its existence, due to the economic crisis in the tourism industry caused by the covid-19.

This information was confirmed by the press service of the unit. The hotel is close to the port starting from tomorrow, the 10th of April, which is expected to be reopened for the end of may.

During the period of the suspension of the activities of a team of maintenance is reduced, you will be responsible for ensuring the health security of the hotel and access to its collections. A nurse is going to monitor those employees who are employed during the period, according to the advisory.

With 239 apartments is located in the heart of Copacabana beach, south zone of Rio de janeiro, the hotel Belmond Copacabana Palace-it was founded in 1923 by businessman Octavio Guinle, at the suggestion of the president of the republic, Epitácio Pessoa. The project was led by the French architect Joseph Guire, inspired by the famous hotel Negresco in Nice and the Carlton in Cannes in the same professional, who also designed the hotel Gloria, in the neighborhood of the same name, on the south side of the River, which was closed today.

Listed as a National Historic landmark in 1989, the same year the hotel was purchased for the family crisis was by a group of Belmond. In December, in the year 2018, the French conglomerate of luxury, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has also signed an agreement for the purchase of the Belmond for$ 2.6 billion.

The actions taken in the fight against the disease, covid-19, which was caused by the contamination by the new coronavirus, struck a chord with the tourism industry. That’s because it’s one of the ways to prevent the spread of the disease is to avoid the agglomeration and movement of people.