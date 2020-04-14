Wonder woman 1984 | Gal Gadot talks about the change in character in the second movie

When Diana Prince appear for the first time “Batman Vs. Superman – the Origin of The Justice” we still don’t know his story. Just in – “Wonder Woman“ from 2017, the heroine of the amazon to the world of DC, this is shown from the fact that, fighting in the trenches of the First World War. So, it is your nature, yet it was still somewhat naïve. But for the “Wonder Woman 1984“ set in the late 1980s, actress Gal Gadotthat interpretation is in the movie theaters, the promise of Diana is more mature and aware of it (via The Empire):

“The first film was freedom, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In the movie, this is not the case at all. Diana has changed. It is a much more mature and wise. However, it is a very lonely one. She had lost all the members of your team and save up. Here’s something crazy that happens.”

Gadot says, “something crazy,” referring to the unexpected return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. In the previous movie, the character had been killed during the marriage of Diana and against the bad guy in the Air (David Thewlis), but this video sequence of the show, along with the heroine for a good part of the time.

“Chris was a key part of the film and its success. And, as he did, I do, and She [Jenkins, diretora e co-roteirista] like a lot of work together, and we all wanted him back. And, Patty, and Geoff Johns [co-roteirista] they have found the best way to serve the story, to bring Steve back.”

The film also had the two pictures are available: the first one brings you to Diana on her new armor, while the second one, the show followed Steve in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Check them out below:

Although very few details have been released about the plot, it is well known that the film will take place in 1984, and is likely to reflect the conflicts of the Cold War. Gal Gadot return as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, and the film concentrates on Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) as the main antagonist.

The cast, with Kristen Wiig, Harrison Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Natasha Rothwell, and Kristoffer Polaha.

Patty Jenkins, the director of the first film, returns to the role in “Wonder Woman 1984”. It is also responsible for the screenplay with Dave Callaham (“The Expendables 3”) and Geoff Johns (the series’Flash”).

“Wonder woman 1984” has had its premiere delayed recently on account of a pandemic caused by the a-COVID-19. Their arrival in the brazilian cinemas is scheduled for the 13th of August.