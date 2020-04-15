Advertising



A lot of good stuff has arrived on Netflix back in April, however, it still has the 15 films that arrive in the e-book service. And, as usual, there are several original films, and other studios that will be available to you.

In the original films, the focus is on the long-in-action, played by Chris Hemsworth, the “Rescue”. Already in the movies from the other studios,”Hit a double”, featuring Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s “Made in America”, with Tom Cruise, they came to the service.

Advertising



Check out the top 15 Films that are still in April on Netflix

Double Strike – 16/04

Three years after the end of the novel, among them, con man, professional, Nicky Spurgeon ended his apprentice. But this time, it’s on the other side of a new scam.

On the Ground, and the Blood – 17/04

The owner of a saw-mill, and his teenage daughter are involved in a dispute susceptible to a drug dealer hides cocaine is stolen from your property.

Senior-Business – 17/04

Willing to do whatever it takes to get rich-a young man and his best friend have seen the real estate market is upside down, but everything comes out as expected.

The legacy of the Bones – 17/04

One year later to solve a string of murders, the inspector Amaia confronted with a new mystery related to the case.

Jen – 17/04

The passions, the ideals, and the terrible reality that threatens the life of a diplomat, Sergio Vieira de Mello, during his mission in Iraq by the united nations.

The death, at Six in the Evening – 22/04

After the discovery of a body that is stitched to the skin of a cow, and a police officer becomes aware that someone is re-creating the punishments of the 18th century in order to punish the criminals.

The Silence of the moor – 22/04

When you search for corruption cases, for his new book, a writer crosses the line between fiction and reality.

Advertising



The rescue – 24/04

The task of this resulted into a transforming fight for your life when he is sent to Bangladesh in order to rescue the child kidnapped from the boss of a crime.

Made-in-America – 26/04

A pilot becomes an informant for the CIA and is using his contacts in the government to smuggle in cocaine for Pablo Escobar.

The father, in the Double-Dose 2 – 27/04

Finally getting used to each other’s existence, Brad, and Dusty, now they have to deal with their parents ‘ intrusive during the holidays.

Father-in-Double-Dose – 27/04

One-step, well-intentioned you receive is the ex-husband’s macho to be his wife. It was a visit to the family as soon descamba in a war, the father against his father.

The secret-and Forbidden – 29/04

When you fall in love in the year 1947, as two women (Pat, Henschel, and played baseball and Terry Donahue) will start you on a journey of 65 years, the love, and the overcoming of prejudices.

Lies Are Dangerous – 30/04

An old rich man dies and leaves their assets to a new caretaker. Now, in the legacy environment, in a web of suspicion, lies, and murder.

Rich in Love – 30/04

The ceiling work in the company of his father, and he hides his origins, to achieve its own merits. He falls in love with Paula, and lied about his financial condition.

You should also read:

+The Outer Banks | Netflix, premiere, new, series, teen

Advertising

