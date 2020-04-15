15th of April: the birthday of Emma Watson

15 the it is 105.Th day of the year in the gregorian calendar (106th.Nd in leap years). On this day you were born, the actress, Elizabeth Montgomery, Claudia Cardinale, Emma Thompson, Isabella, Born, Alice Braga and Emma Watson, the singer, and to the Victor the Keys, and the boater’s olympic champion, Robert Scheidt.

It was on April 15, 2019, which is a major fire that reaches to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, france. Beginning at the end of the day on the roof of the building, and caused considerable damage. The needle of the cathedral, and the roof collapsed, and the interior, and some of the artifacts that the houses were badly damaged.

The day was marred when, in 1912, the passenger liner the british The Titanic ship crashes through the back of the 02h20min after incubating for about two hours and forty-five minutes before with an iceberg in the North Atlantic ocean. from Southampton, England on her maiden voyage on the 10th. The vessel sailed on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York city, on the route passing Cherbourg-Octeville in France and Queenstown in Ireland. It collided with an iceberg at 23h40min on the 14th of April and sank in the early hours of the following day, more than 1,500 people on board, and is one of the greatest maritime disasters in peacetime in all of history.

Birth art

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, american actress (m., 1995).

1938 — Claudia Cardinale, Italian actress.

1959 Emma Thompson, british actress.

1974 – Gabriel Duarte, brazilian actress.

1975 – Victor Keys, the singer and composer of brazil.

1983 – Alice Braga, brazilian actress. (Photo)

1990 – Emma Watson, the british actress.

1997 — Maisie Williams, the actress with the british.

Birth: celebrities and prominent figures

1955 — Dodi Al-Fayed, egyptian businessman (m., 1997).

1960 — Philip, Belgian.

1963 – Casagrande, a former football player and sports commentator in brazil.

In 1973, Robert Scheidt, brazilian sailor. (Photo)

People:

1990 — Greta Garbo, actress (the Swedish n. in 1905).

In 2001 — Joey Ramone, singer, and musician from the north american (n. 1951).

Historical events:

1923 — insulin becomes available for use on a large scale for patients who are suffering from diabetes.

1983 — the Opening of Disneyland in Tokyo.

1989 – Begins in Beijing, the protests in tiananmen Square because of the death of Hu Yaobang.

2013 — Two bombs explode near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, killing three people and wounding the other at 264.

Holidays and events:

The World day of the Designer

Day in the World of cycling

