Actor Ricky Gervais slay the celebrities that complain about the quarantine, on the mansions with a swimming pool, and all the best

The actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais, the series ‘ protagonist The After-Life (Netflix has come again for the public to comment on the celebrities and Hollywood, stuck at home and complaining about the quarantine within the villas with a swimming pool, and enjoy all that money can buy.

In an interview with the british newspaper The Sun, Gervais has likened it to the elite hollywood for health care professionals:

“These people are [profissionais da área da saúde] make-shifts to 14 hours and didn’t complain. Wearing face masks and leaving you with cold sores, then the risk to your own health and the health of their families selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about living in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, honestly, I don’t want to hear it”shot of the comedian.

“While Gervais may not have named any celebrity by the name of the Sun, it was observed that the pop star Sam Smith recently dropped by the tears of this on Instagram at the home of a few million dollars, complaining about being alone,”he reminded the Breitbart.

On the feast of the The Golden globes this year, Ricky Gervais has been cast as the host of the event, in a monologue of epic, has begun to destroy the elite, the actors and actresses are present in the room. Gervais said, speaking to a select group of celebrities who “you don’t know anything about the real world. Most of you have spent less time in school than Actually Thunberg”; “… so, if you win, you go up to accept their little win tonight, thank you to your agent, and your god, and you will leak, and the car***. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”