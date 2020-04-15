App of the Day – Mi

The ce is an app for fitness, was created by actor Chris Hemsworth, who has a tailor-made programme of training for six weeks to get back in shape.

The program is designed by a team of personal trainers, including the transformation of the actor who plays Thor, the expert in well-being, and the chefs, based on the goals of the user, age, and fitness level, and personal preferences.

The application is usually to be paid for, but at the time of a pandemic are being made available free of charge for six weeks, as it has been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth on her Instagram.

Developer: LoupPtyLtd