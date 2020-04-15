Apple TV+ release Dickinson, Snoopy, and other attractions, free of charge

All over the world, which is based on a group because of the pandemic of a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is known, which is one of the greatest weapons to fight off the “boredom” are all streaming platforms. A lot of them come from releasing the content for free, as a treat to help people in these difficult times. Apple had not yet acceded to this motion, and to do so as of this week, both in the United States and in Brazil and in other countries, starting this Saturday (the 11th).

The service is not yet fully open, but it is possible to review the merchandise that you have received the best reviews out there, such as Little America, Servant, For All Humankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, The Ghostwriter and The Elephant Queen. As for the Apple TV+ also acts as a hub for the cable TV, the company will take the chance to promote offers that are integrated with some of the gifts of the other radio stations, such as a month’s subscription for free.

To attend, free of charge, you will need to log in to the Apple TELEVISION by means of your Apple ID. The company has not made it clear, even when the content is released, at which point, for the time being, it is for an undetermined period of time.

The month of the postings

Whether it was coincidence or not, it is the streaming service from Apple, that releases some of the content, just in a month of big releases. The platform would have five new features, including the long-awaited documentary on the career of the group, the Beastie Boys, which was directed by Spike Lee, and the mini-series Defending Jacobthe world of Captain America to Chris Evans.

Beastie Boys-The Play/The Beastie Boys)

The Apple TV is available in Latin america, with a tasting free of charge for seven days, and after that, it costs R$ 9,90 per month. With it, you can watch it on your iPhone, iPad, ipod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

