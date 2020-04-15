BLITZ, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Halsey gives a concert to help the victims of the covid-19

Bruce Springteen, Jon Bon Jovi and other musicians with roots in the city of New york, in the United States, they are working on a special one-off concert aimed at raising money for a fund to help those affected by the covid-19.

In addition to Springsteen and Bon Jovi are confirmed to be on this event, and the singers Tony Bennett, Charlie Puth, SZA, and Halsey, and all the actors, Chris Rock, and Danny DeVito. Everyone will work from their home, to be broadcast on the television, radio and on the net (from Apple-Music, E Street Radio, and SiriusXM).

The show takes place on Wednesday, April 22, for the 23 (Uk time).

However, it will take place on Saturday, April 18, it happens in the One World: Together at Homewith dozens of figures from the music and also the movies and television.