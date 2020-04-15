Britney Spears is said to be inspire it in Herself to be overcome for quarantine purposes, but refers also to the guru, to be controversial, and it leaves the fans confused – Monetary

+



Britney Spears and Beyonce, in a photo from the January, 2003 (Picture: Getty Images)

Singer Britney Spears has left her fans bewildered, with a post on Instagram talking about his inspiration for overcoming quarantine due to a pandemic of a coronavirus, mentioning at the same time, the singer and Her five-and the controversial guru, the indian Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain (1931-1990), also known as Osho-and the accused of the terrorist attacks, sonegações of the taxes, and plans to mass murder.

The reference to Osho in the image in the post, there is a print of a speech you gave to the guru, he says: “Accept yourself as you are. And that’s one of the hardest things in the world, because it goes against your training, education, and culture. From the very beginning, you have been informed as to how it should be. No one has ever told you that you’re only as good as you are.”

The guru, the indian Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain (1931-1990), also known as “Osho” (Photo: Instagram)

Then, in the caption, Britney spears, has made no mention of Her, including the song ‘Flawless’ (“flawless”, in free translation) from a colleague in the profession. The text is confusing and full of emojis is shared by a celebrity, it was a cause for concern on the part of some of the followers of the celebrity. She wrote the following:

“It’s getting more official by the day. The bright patterns enlightening to the self-esteem. If you don’t believe me, just look at what God is showing us to do it every day for ourselves… take Care of yourself and know we are as good as the guys!!!!!!! To learn how to love each other as is sometimes the hardest thing to do… And do you know how I do I show it? The post what the hell I want to!!!! If I want to post a pic with the same outfit three times in one… I’ll go along with that, I’m going to quote @Beyonce, I am PERFECT!! !! But seriously… Keep your bad comments to yourself.”

The post the controversial Britney Spears, referring to Her five-and-guru-Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain (1931-1990), also known as “Osho” (Photo: Instagram)

Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain (1931-1990), also known as Osho, died at the age of 58 years in India, and after being removed (deported) from the United States and being denied entry into 21 countries. He was well known in her native country as the “guru of sex” due to its advocacy of a more open attitude to human sexuality.

At the beginning of the 80’s, after accruing millions in debt on India, he moved to the United States and settled on a farm in the state of Oregon. The space is home to a number of his followers, who came into conflict with the inhabitants of the County of Wasco, near to the site.

Singer Britney Spears (Photo: Instagram)

In 1985, he was deported from the United States after he was accused of planning an attack under the effect of the food-mass, bacteria, and engineering an assassination attempt on the attorney Charles H. Turner. He blamed it on his personal secretary and some of his followers, but even then, he was kicked out of the country.

While some fans are celebrating the post, and the texts shared by the artist herself, Britney spears has also been criticized by a reference to Osho. “Is It, Osho?”, asked for a person. Please, be careful when you quote from Osho…,” wrote another. “You ought to find out more about who’s it was Osho’s,” suggested a third. “I’ve never seen you use so many emojis, is that you?” he he asked someone else. Check out the post for the song

