Britney Spears uses the illustration is inspired by the hit song “Baby One More Time” for support to measures for the prevention of the coronavirus

Britney Spears has used her Instagram on Tuesday (07), to share an illustration that is made by a fan who is inspired by the “Baby One More Time”, the first single of his career, was released in the year 1998. The song is an old one, but it’s one to remember!

In the picture, a part of the lyrics have been changed to support the prevention of the coronavirus. “My loneliness is killing me”, he sings to her. In the picture, The “Killing Me” is replaced by “Saving Me.” Translate: “My loneliness is killing me” has turned into “my own is saving me”.

At the time of a pandemic of a coronavirus, it is recommended that the social isolation, with minimal contact with other people. This virus is highly contagious, and this is a way to prevent the disease from spreading.

Enough said, 😜 🧼 🧼 🌸 🌸 🌸 🌸 and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/L8EctjHwAG — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 7, 2020

“I said enough,😜🧼🧼🌸🌸🌸🌸, and thank you to all the healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to keep us safe during this period of time,” she wrote, as it is meant to be celebrated the World Health Day this April 7th.

Remember The “Baby One More Time”:

Read the lyrics translated:

