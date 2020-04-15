Check out the music from the divas of pop, which would equate to the great challenges of TikTok – Entertainment

If you’ve never heard of the TikTok, sure, I was living on another planet for the past year.

Beginning in 2019, the social network just became more and more popular, and as a result, many of the songs, it only became viral because of the hype inside of the app, where they can dance, challenge, and even saw a meme on the forum.

By the video of 15 seconds that you use it as a trail, it’s only a matter of time before the platform becomes the most popular in the world. Even more, in these days of quarantine, and the seclusion in which he / she becomes a distraction, a super-cool, and, even as a form of incentive for people to move around in their homes.

In addition to the well-known make use of, many of the teens have become the major influencers in digital just because of their work, for there to be viralizado. And from time to time to lend a helping hand, to hopefully turn in to a star TikToker, the Purebreak diving out here in the world of pop, and we bring the 9-hit – past or present – that could lead to better tournaments in the application. We are going to choose in the list.

“Break My Heart” – Dua Lipa

“Feel Special” – Twice

“Stupid-Love” – Lady Gaga

“Focus” – Ariana Grande

“7/11” – Beyonce

“Bitch Better Have My Money” – Rihanna

The “She Wolf” – Shakira

“The Best Of Both Worlds” – Hannah Montana

“Mi Delirio” – Http: / /