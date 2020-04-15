Confirmed. Marvel comics will feature characters from the X-Men, Thor 4

Giant alien creatures terribly strong that will float through space, and here Space is well-known as a means of transportation on the Litter, a race that is an enemy of the X-Men, it captures, manages, and improves its creatures for their own evil purposes. While it’s certainly not strange to the most famous son of the Asgard, it’s exciting that in a short of this nature come from the world of the X-Men to come to the MCU.

It remains to be seen if the Sharks in a Space I Love, and the Thunder will be just a curiosity or a part of a tangible story, but the fact that Waititi has revealed her inclusion, even though the marketing is usually top secret in the Marvel comics, he suggests the first option. With that being said, it would be a turning point if the Sharks Space to the MCU to fetch the cat’s Litter with them.

Tell them Space is a clear sign that Marvel is now thinking of other creative ways once you have retrieved the rights to a number of characters, previously held by Fox, and the parallels between the two universes, the once distinct are beginning to converge. Even though the additions may be minor at the time, the references to the X-Men will only increase with time.

Unfortunately, it is very improbable that the Sharks and Space are like the X-Men, will be introduced in the MCU. In their respective worlds, they may be getting a part in the movie, but the creatures are still relatively minor in the canon of the comic book and will not deliver the kind of grand introduction of the breed of mutant that deserves to return to the film industry.

If I Love and Thunder present in the Litter at the side of the Sharks at the Space station, it could be a lot more straight into X-Men as the aliens, are the great enemies of the Marvel comics, and has not been used in any of the films in the X-Men universe.

See also:

After the break the rules of with the Upcoming Deadline, Marvel may hurt Black Widow