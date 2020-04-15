Connection will donate 50-thousand-shades-and 9-mil coats for a professional in Rio de Janeiro IN

+



(Photo: Getty Images)

Brands such as Adidas, Louis Vuitton, are working on the production of the masks for the fight against the pandemic Covida-19. Here in Brazil, and the Connection has entered into a strategic partnership with the The institute At são paulo Alpargatas and it also started the production of protective masks, and lab coats made with 100% cotton fabric. For the protection of workers, the production has been fully adjusted and made to conform with the recommendations of the hygiene and social distancing are guided by the health agencies.

The Connection is well-known for its sustainable initiatives, and the mission is to develop social and environmental projects, and this time it was different. The goal is to help health-care professionals who have dedicated their lives to taking care of the country’s population and has been facing a lack of material to work with.

“On the origin of the word fashion comes from the “manners and Behaviour”, that is, we get our inspiration, and we adapt our creations, in accordance with the time in which we live. As designers, we are useful to society by utilizing our tools and expertise, and to the Connection, such as mark, who had adopted sustainable practices, social and environmental, together with the Foundation of são paulo Alpargatas, and is proud to be able to help in some way to the professionals, that are dedicated to all of us at this moment in time.” he says Oskar Metsavaht, creative director of Osklen.

