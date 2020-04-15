Demi Lovato says she is not a friend of Selena Gomez, but he still keeps in touch with Miley Cyrus – the Zero Hour

- Demi Lovato says she is not a friend of Selena Gomez, but he still keeps in touch with Miley Cyrus and the Zero Hour
- Demi Lovato says she is not a friend of Selena Gomez All The Time
- Demi Lovato reveals that he no longer speaks with Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers. The E! Online
- Demi Lovato confirms that it is no longer a friend of Selena Gomez The news minute-by-Minute
- Demi Lovato is no longer a friend of Selena Gomez, and revealed only to talk with Miley Cyrus, the time-of-Disney – Purebreak
- To see the full Coverage at Google News
Loading...