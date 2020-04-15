Demi Lovato thinks that it would be “really fun” to have a child with a woman Today

In spite of being in the moment, in love with Max Ehrich, Rt Lovato he does not rule out the possibility that in the future, to go back to having a relationship with a woman, and you have a child with her.

“I don’t think that it would be a lot of fun to have a child with a woman… I don’t know how it will be in my future, and I’m open to anything,” said the singer to the issue of the in may the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Rt Lovato it is open to any possibility that in the future you set aside, more so because we took it several times as a bisexual.

You Should Also Read: Rt Lovato this confirms that it is no longer a friend of Selena Gomez