Detail of a brand name beauty Selena Gomez takes fans to the madness

In February of this year, Selena Gomez announced the creation of its own brand of make-up, a Rare Beauty. At that time, she has made the mystery and didn’t reveal a lot of detail in the contract will be limited to saying that the launch will take place in the summer, north american, or, in other words, between the months of June, July, and August.

After many years of speculation, the voice of the Hands to Myself he came to the public, giving details of the goods that you will sell it soon. The announcement came shortly after the release of the clip Boyfriendin which she appears to be wearing make of the line.

According to her, the brand is all inclusive: you will have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. In addition to this, you’ll have the lipsticks, eye shadows, eyeliners, and one of mascara “that does not stick”. All the items that were thought to be, in its entirety, in order to highlight the unique beauty of every woman.

In a conversation with Amy Schumerthe singer also spoke about her relationship with the world of make-up. “I want to start a conversation with them about how you feel as well. It’s not necessarily that you need all these products to feel beautiful,” she said.

“The people of my generation, I have all this pressure to be a certain way, and I wanted to create a line that aliviasse a little bit of a charge. The use of real people in their campaigns. I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It’s all very neat and easy to do. I want to make people feel safe,” he said.

It wasn’t long before the fans reacted to the speech, the Better. “Oh My God!!! Need to get my hands on these products. I’m obsessed with them,” said one internet user. “I love everything Selena does,” said the other.

Due to the coronavirus, a photo-shoot for the first ad campaign of the company, has been postponed. However, it is possible to follow the brand on Instagram and if you sign up at the web site to receive the latest news.