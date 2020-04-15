DiCaprio will give a paper on the movie for those who make a donation to the battle of the covid-19

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has offered a “major role” in the movie “Killers” of the Flower Moon, the next film that will, to one lucky person who donate to the campaign for America’s Food Fund, a charity that helps vulnerable people gain access to food during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. All those who donate will be placed into a random draw to choose a winner for the job.

Those interested in participating are required to make a donation through the web site of the All-In Challenge. The values of donation, starting at about £ 52 (about US$ 10). Those of you that contribute about$ 260 ($50 usd) and$ 525 ($100 usd), and they have a better chance of winning.

The film will be directed by Martin Scorsese and you’ll have the presence of actor Robert De Niro. He may still be able to spend a full day on set, eat lunch with the director, the actors, the plot, and will be part of the premiere, on the red carpet when the movie comes out.

DiCaprio has released the ad campaign on her Instagram, and called to Ellen, DeGeneres, Jamie Foxx and Matthew McConaughey to participate in the challenge as well.

“We have recently launched the #AmericasFoodFund in order to help ensure that all families in need have access to food at this critical time. In our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. For this reason, we ask that you please help us with the AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it is like to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro, and I do, this is your chance to do that.”

He went on to say, “Robert and I are going to be starring in a new film called “the Killers of the Flower Moon’, which was directed by Martin Scorsese. We would like to offer you the starring role and the opportunity to spend a day on set with us and be part of the film. In order to join, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate what you can. (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx-you are going to come in with us?”

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to the food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance to do that. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower, the Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. “We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us? A publication that is shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on the Apr 15, 2020 at 5:44 pm PDT

All money raised will be donated to the foundations, Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and The Kid’s Hungry.