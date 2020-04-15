Dirty John’s earns the trailer for the 2nd year; see

The USA Network have released a new trailer for the second season of the Dirty John’swhich receives the sub-title The Betty Broderick Story. Check it out above.

The story of the 2’s.Season runs from the 60’s and 80’s, and focused on Betty Broderick’s (Amanda Peetin your ex-husbandChristian Slaterand the deterioration of his marriage, considered to be one of the divorce cases that are more complicated in America, even before they have ended up in a double murder.

The first season of the Dirty John’sthat focuses on a surgeon with a past that is haunting, and it is available in the Netflix.

The new season premiere on June 2 in the united states.