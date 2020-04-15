Disney+ is going to release a documentary about The Mandalorian on the 4th of may

The Disney+ it will be launching a documentary series on the The Mandalorian. The premiere will be at the Star Wars Dayon 4 may, he won the title, because in English, the name is kind of like the phrase, a classic in the franchise May the Force be with You.. (via The Playlist).

Entitled The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorianthe documentary includes eight episodes, presented by executive producer Jon Favreau and it will show you all the different aspects of the development and production of a series of Star Wars: Clone Warswith the participation of the staff and cast of the series.

The first period ended in the United States The Mandalorian you should only get when the Disney application, it is freed up in the country. The story is about a mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. In the first of the year, he is faced with the task of delivering an intelligent creature, it is a baby of a race of Yoda’s. If you refuse to do so, he needs to escape and find a safe place for a child.

The second season of the hit series is set to debut in the us between September and December.