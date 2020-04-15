Disney is working to be the sixth film in the franchise, ” says the actor

Actor Lee Arenberg, who gave life to the character of Pintel in the first three movies of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean,” said Disney already has plans for a sixth part of the series.

In an interview to the program “Kendall Talks TV, Arenberg said, “so far as I know, they definitely are now talking about it.” When asked about a possible return, he said he has no desire to return to the franchise.

“Yes, yes, of course. To Me, love. I love this part.”

For a pleasant weekend break to form a pair of more comic in the franchise, along with Mackenzie Crook, who gives life to the character of Ragetti, the pirate’s club.

The output of the Johnny Depp franchise

The actor Johnny Depp, who gives life to the protagonist, Jack Sparrow, left the franchise after five movies, is motivated by the controversy with his ex-wife, She Heard that he had been accused of abuse.

The case took a new twist when, after the Daily Mail reveals a series of audio files that are revealed where you Heard it says that you beat up the actor. The couple got divorced in the year 2015 and ever since then, you move the processes one against the other.

Fans of the actor will move a petition in the internet, which is over 180 thousand signatures, where they ask for his return to the role of a Sparrow.