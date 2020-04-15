Disney reveals the new story of the Darkness that fans are going to love it; to see

At first, the movie Frozen, Olaf is simply used as a supporting character of the protagonists such as Anna’s (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Bruklin Menzel) and Kristof (Jonathan Groff), showing the journey of Anna as a rag doll in the snow, which at once made out with his sister that took on a life of it, only able to survive in the colder regions of the world, or with the aid of the powers of frost in Elsa). However, in the years since the first film Had in the cinemas, that Olaf has become one of the most popular characters of the franchise.

With that being said, the adventures of an independent Olaf has not always been a success. For example, “Frozen: An Adventure of Olaf, in the fall of 2017, which was before in Life:” Life is A Party, the Security was not very good, even though it has less to do with the presence of the office and over the duration of a quite intimidating “walking”.

For 21 minutes, Frozen: the Adventure of Olaf, it was just too long to watch before the movie begins, and the movie theaters have been forced to put a warning on the duration of the adventure is for families to be aware. In the end, it was pulled out of theaters (via Screen Rant).

However, At Home, With you, Olaf, thanks to his perfect timing, and a message that is socially responsible, it certainly will do better than Frozen: the Adventure of Olaf.

At-Home-With-Olaf) came to Disney in the 6th of April, and new episodes will appear every week or so. The streaming service has not yet been released in Brazil.

