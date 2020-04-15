Disney reveals the new story of the Darkness that fans are going to love it; to see

One of the favorite characters of fans in the State have come as a surprise to the entire world, locked up in the house.
Disney+ has announced that, as a result of working in the house of the star, Josh Gad, and to the animator, Hyrum Osmond, they have produced a new series of short films to help you keep your child at home and in the quarantine of fun, call up At At At At At Home With Olaf (via Collider). The short film focused on Olaf the snowman, voiced in the movie Frozen, by Gad, by making it possible to “progress socially”, such as around the world.
In the midst of an epidemic with no end accurate at the time of this writing, the children have to stay at home, so this is definitely a great move on the part of Disney to keep the kids entertained, with respect, informed, and reassured. On Twitter, Disney has released a short teaser trailer for the series. Gad also went to social media to talk about the new release, saying, “My friends, Jennifer, Lee, and Hyrum Osmond (who worked with us behind the scenes of the movie Frozen, but I just called one day and asked me if I would write some of the dialogue and sounds just like Olaf in the house. These short films made by the Church and by the team at Disney, they are so charming, and to hopefully provide a smile in these times of daunting.” Gad, and Disney are clearly trying to do something good in the midst of a global economic crisis, and, hopefully, adults and children alike will be able to escape into the world of the office and be distracted. The streaming service, At, Home, With, Olaf, joins in on the ” Frozen 2, Disney+, launched earlier because of the coronavirus. Classic Disney is re-released, and fans complain about the edit at the bottom
