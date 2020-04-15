Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi confirms involvement in the film

In an interview with the ComingSoonthe director, Sam Raimi let slip that he is involved in the production of Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness. The filmmaker made the revelation while speaking with a reference to the Sorcerer Supreme in the Spider-Man 2. In spite of the talks of Raimi, Marvel has not yet confirmed this, as a substitute, Scott Derrickson, who has since left the project in January due to creative differences.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he never went after Spider-Man and Batman, it was probably a 5,” said Raimi. “It was so unique, but when we have done this time Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that I would end up making a movie of Dr. Strange, so it’s funny to me that the speech was in the movie. I have to say that I would love to have had a vision of the future, to know that I would be involved in the project.”

The talk of a director referred to in the dialogue in the second film of the Teioso, which has no J. Jonah Jameson, saying that the name of the villain for Otto Octavius. One of the suggestions was, Doctor Strange, and then, Jameson responds by saying, “This is good, but it’s the owner”. You can see the conversation in the video below.

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness will be the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange. Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor will also return as Me, and Bite, respectively. The Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen has also been confirmed for the sequel, which will be in connection with a series of Wandavision.

Doctor Strange 2 it is expected to arrive in the brazilian cinemas on the 28th of October 2021.