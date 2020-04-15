Drag queens can inspire the choreographer of the “Chromatica-Ball-Tour-Lady Gaga

The line-up for the festival is a virtual “One World: Together At Home,” which has been promoted by Lady Gaga, has expanded significantly. It will be up to a representative of the brazilian Anitta. The singer of the “World of the Favela” has been added to the schedule this week, with Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift, among others.

The festival will be the high point of the race, Lady Gaga, and a Global Citizen, to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. “We want to take the money out before you go on the air. When you are up in the air, put away your wallets and your credit cards, and enjoy the show,” said Gaga in the official announcement of the event.

Brands such as Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, State Farm, Target, Teneo, at & t, Vodafone & W International, is supporting the “One World: Together, At Home.” The festival will take place on Saturday (18/4), it will be eight o’clock, to be broadcast live over the Internet and also on TELEVISION in the United States, via ABC, NBC and CBS.