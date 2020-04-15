Drew McIntyre is thankful for The Rock music in the words spoken to her in the past





In July of last year, the WWE Legend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, said in an interview that one of the biggest stars of the future, of the company, of Stamford, would be the now-WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the scot thanked everyone for the “Great One”, for the words spoken in the past, stating that it served as a motivation to get to where he is today.

It is worth noting that, McIntyre made his first defense of the world heavyweight Championship on the last RAW when he defeated Big Show.