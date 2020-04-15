Dwayne Johnson says that she has lost THIS is a great role for Tom Cruise in the movie

The next big super-hero on the DC, which will come on the screen of the movie theaters is Adam, a Black, as interpreted by Dwayne Johnson they had been preparing for the role, just as he was ready for the sound of a Red Notice, its a film, with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, which was postponed due to the pandemic caused by a coronavirus. It is also known as The Rock, told them that a button on Facebook that he lost the role of Jack Reacher into Tom Cruise.

“In Hollywood, actors are, such as a cardboard box. There are actors that can play a role, in particular because it allows them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc…. but Fortunately for me, there’s not a lot of guys that look like me. So, in all of my roles since the beginning of my career, I am one lucky son-of-a-bitch, as they have been created and designed for me – with the exception of Jack Reacher,” said Johnson.

“Ten years ago, I was in a very different place [na carreira]I recognize that. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I don’t,” he said of the star, which is currently at 41, is considered to be the highest paid actor in Hollywood, according to a survey made by the Forbes magazine in the past year. He came to win, to 89 million by 2019, and that about us $ 124 million in 2018.

“I got a call saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t get the role’. Look, I don’t even know if he had a chance, but the people around me at the time, it made me think, ” yes.” I felt like I was just like, ‘Why not me?’ I’m pretty sure that it is the role of Jack Reacher, a character with an established, well-known and well-liked in all around the world, and I don’t have creative space to do what he wanted with the character. I look back with gratitude for not having been able to Jack Reacher,” he added.

